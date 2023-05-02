WWE Raw Report 5/1 – Last Raw before Backlash; The second night of the project

Monday Night Raw begins with a welcome to Triple H to the fans in the arena.

After that, he explains the rules of the draft and announces that the World Heavyweight Championship will remain at the red flag. Later on, it was reported that Brock Lesnar had renegotiated his position with the company to remain a free agent, meaning he would not be picked up by any brand tonight.

Next, he revealed the first “picks” of the draft.

RAW chose Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley

SmackDown picks Austin Theory and Charlotte Flair.

After the first pick in the WWE Draft, Triple H proposed Paul Heyman. The ‘Wise Man’ confirms that he, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will continue to face SmackDown, but the fate of the Usos remains unclear, after they failed to regain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Later, Heyman talked about the World Heavyweight Championship and the possibility of Roman Reigns winning it and taking it to the main event at WrestleMania, but he informed that this couldn’t happen because The Tribal Chief wouldn’t be on RAW. Paul Heyman continues his speech, mocking the next fighter to win the World Heavyweight Championship, stating that he will always be under Roman. Then, Seth Rollins came to the arena to mention that everyone should be happy that he’s on RAW and Reigns is still hiding out on SmackDown. The “Wise Man” states that this upsets the chief after making a phone call that “The Visionary” threatens to beat him up. At that moment, Solo Sikoa appears. Finally, a fight was agreed upon between Rollins and Sekoa for the main event of the night.

Damage defeated CTRL (Dakota Kai and Bayley) Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez In a non-title fight.

Booker T and Sharmell Sullivan arrive to announce WWE’s next draft picks

RAW chose Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio),

SmackDown picks The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) and the LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde).

Ricochet and Braun Strowman defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis).

When Shawn Michaels and Adam Pearce were preparing to announce their upcoming WWE draft picks, Brock Lesnar stormed the ring. The “monster” took the microphone and began to mock the Texans, claiming that he was the only real cowboy. Several members of the security team then tried to calm Lesnar down, but Cody Rhodes came up from behind and punched him. Finally, the security team managed to separate the two stars before confronting them at Backlash. After the Brock Lesnar and Rhodes incident,

Shawn Michaels set out to announce the upcoming WWE draft picks

RAW chooses Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

SmackDown picks Asuka and The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland).

Matt Riddle defeats Jimmy Uso.

We see Eric Bischoff and Rob Van Dam introduce themselves to announce the next WWE draft picks

RAW chose Trish Stratus, Ronda Rousey, and Shayna Baszler

SmackDown picks LA Knight and Karrion Cross.

The Miz presents a new episode of Miz TV. The host of the show reminds us of RAW’s Draft selections and then introduces someone who will be brand red for the first time in his career, Shinsuke Nakamura. Miz welcomes the Japanese to RAW and asks him about his chances at the World Heavyweight Championship. Nakamura answers in Japanese, so Miz takes the opportunity to brag that he will be the winner of this title. Afterwards, The Miz suggests to Shinsuke Nakamura that they form a team and even name the team “Mizsuke Nakumyra”, while the Japanese suggest the name “Small Balls” in Japanese. Despite threatening him into teaming up, Nakamura ends up mocking Miz’s intimate parts again and tying Kinshasa to him.

Omos defeats Anthony Alanis.

Molly Holly and Road Dogg arrive to announce the upcoming WWE draft picks

RAW chose Ricochet, Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed

SmackDown picks Shotzi and Pretty Deadly.

The members of The Judgment Day have appeared on WWE RAW. Damien Priest took the microphone and remembered that Rhea Ripley was the first pick in the draft that night. The SmackDown Women’s Champion also spoke out, saying that the faction has always dominated the Red Tag and that she would defeat Zelina Vega at Backlash.

Afterwards, Damien Priest speaks again and states that he is going to defeat Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico, because although he may be successful in the music world, winning a fight and knocking out a few with a kendo stick does not mean he will be successful either. Dominic Mysterio also spoke out despite the nuclear boos from the crowd and confirmed that at Backlash it would be the last time he would embarrass his father. Rey Mysterio later arrived to state that all members of The Judgment Day would come out as losers at the Premium Live Event and be defeated by LWO.

Judgment Day (Damien Priest, Dominic Mysterio and Rhea Ripley) defeated LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega).

Teddy Long and JBL present the next election

RAW chooses Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis), Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter

SmackDown picks Rick Boggs and Cameron Grimes.

At Superstar, Seth Rollins defeated Solo Sykoa to disqualification due to interference from The Usos. After the match, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle arrived to attack The Bloodline.