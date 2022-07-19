July 19, 2022

World's 50 Best Restaurants: Central is the second best restaurant in the world | gastronomy | Virgilio Martinez | Bia Leon | Peru | Pride of Peru | stomach medicine

a restaurant run by Peruvian chefs s It was voted the second best restaurant in the world . The prestigious ranking was released this afternoon.

The party that brought together the best chefs in the world, Held on Monday at Old Billingsgate in London.

The center, located in Lima, managed to climb two places in the standings. Last year, it ranked fourth in the world. It was also named the best restaurant in South America in 2021.

Danish restaurant Geranium has risen as the best restaurant in the world. (Barcelona) ranked third, DiverXO ranked fourth, and Pujol (Mexico City) ranked fifth.

More supporters in the ranking

The ceremony also gave other great news to Peruvian gastronomy. Maido, by Chef Mitsuharu Tsumura, was ranked 11th.

In addition, Mayta Restaurant, owned by the famous Jaime Pesaque, ranked 32 on the list. Previously, it was included in the prestigious list of Top 50 Latam.

50 best restaurants in the world, A menu prepared by gastronomic experts from around the world, celebrating its 20th anniversary in London, based from 2003 to 2015 before traveling to New York, Melbourne (Australia), Bilbao (Spain), Singapore and breaking the epidemic.

