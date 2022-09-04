Woman wins over $200,000 in lottery, but her husband isn’t even excited because he thinks she only won $2,000

Photo: NeydtStock / Shutterstock
A Bay County, Michigan woman couldn’t contain her excitement when she won a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the state lottery..
The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her numbers: 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78, with eight of the 20 numbers tied by Keno Club in a 2110534 tie.
He purchased his winning ticket at the Village Mini Mart located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
“I bought a Club Keno The Jack ticket when I was in the store and then saw the drawings online when I got home. When I saw that I won The Jack, I immediately texted my husband and told him how much I wonThe 61-year-old said.
“A few minutes later, I called him and was screaming happily when he answered. He asked me why I was so excited to win $2180 when I had won a prize of that amount before. I told him to read the amount in my letter again and that’s when he realized how much he had already earned. We were so excited! “
The lucky player visited the lottery headquarters to claim her prize. He plans to share his earnings with his family and then save the rest.
