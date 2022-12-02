December 2, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Woman arrested for trying to open door on Southwest Airlines flight mid-flight - NBC Houston

Woman arrested for trying to open door on Southwest Airlines flight mid-flight – NBC Houston

Winston Hale December 2, 2022 2 min read

Houston – A passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight departing from Houston recently had a scare when he tried to open the plane’s door at over 30,000 feet.

The woman also bit a passenger who tried to stop her, according to a description of events recorded in a complaint filed in federal court in Arkansas. The woman’s actions forced the plane to make an emergency landing at the Little Rock airport, even though it was headed for Ohio.

The woman, according to documents filed in federal court, assured her that “Jesus told her to open the plane door.”

The 34-year-old woman, who has now been arrested, allegedly went to the back of the plane where she tried to open the hatch.

According to testimony from a flight attendant in the complaint, the woman asked several crew members if she could look out the window near the flight attendant’s passenger seat.

Although the entire crew refused, they tried to force open the exit door mid-flight.

El Pyojo Herrera, Manuel Sol and Andrés Cantor analyze Qatar’s elimination of Mexico in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Several passengers tried to control the woman until one of them was restrained and one of them was bitten on the leg.

The suspect was taken into custody by federal authorities after the plane landed at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

The bitten passenger was treated at a local hospital and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

In documents obtained by NBC’s Houston affiliate KPRC, the woman told authorities she was going to Maryland to stay with a family friend who is a pastor. She left home on Saturday without telling her husband and apparently was traveling alone with no luggage.

See also  Democrats are proposing to revive the family reunification program from Cuba

The woman faces charges of assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction and interfering with crew members and flight attendants.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Nicolas Maduro condition to hold free elections to remove sanctions | International

December 1, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Is there a limit to how many times I can enter the US on a tourist visa?

November 30, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

How many times can I enter the US with a tourist visa?

November 29, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Woman arrested for trying to open door on Southwest Airlines flight mid-flight – NBC Houston

December 2, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Wide Breathing: The Technique That Helps Know Your Feelings | health

December 2, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Summary and result of Costa Rica 2 – Germany 4 in the Qatar World Cup 2022

December 2, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Medellin: Foreigners from Argentina and Costa Rica are displaced – Medellin – Colombia

December 2, 2022 Phyllis Ward