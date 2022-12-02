Woman arrested for trying to open door on Southwest Airlines flight mid-flight – NBC Houston

Houston – A passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight departing from Houston recently had a scare when he tried to open the plane’s door at over 30,000 feet.

The woman also bit a passenger who tried to stop her, according to a description of events recorded in a complaint filed in federal court in Arkansas. The woman’s actions forced the plane to make an emergency landing at the Little Rock airport, even though it was headed for Ohio.

The woman, according to documents filed in federal court, assured her that “Jesus told her to open the plane door.”

The 34-year-old woman, who has now been arrested, allegedly went to the back of the plane where she tried to open the hatch.

According to testimony from a flight attendant in the complaint, the woman asked several crew members if she could look out the window near the flight attendant’s passenger seat.

Although the entire crew refused, they tried to force open the exit door mid-flight.

Several passengers tried to control the woman until one of them was restrained and one of them was bitten on the leg.

The suspect was taken into custody by federal authorities after the plane landed at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

The bitten passenger was treated at a local hospital and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

In documents obtained by NBC’s Houston affiliate KPRC, the woman told authorities she was going to Maryland to stay with a family friend who is a pastor. She left home on Saturday without telling her husband and apparently was traveling alone with no luggage.

The woman faces charges of assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction and interfering with crew members and flight attendants.