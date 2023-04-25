With a salary of 6900 pesos and a corporate mobile phone with internet

The network of exchange offices in Cuba has published a job offer through its official institutional channels.

Basically, CADECA is looking for a Communications and Marketing Specialist, with proficiency in Social Networks, to develop the entity’s internal and external communications.

They are demanding of high standard, technological and creative skills. The salary is 6,900 COP, 3,000 COP above the average salary in Cuba. The corporation guarantees quarterly dividend payments as well.

Here is CADECA’s full call:

If you are unemployed and have graduated or have graduated from a higher level in social communication or related jobs, the CADECA headquarters located at Avenida 26, Nuevo Vedado in the capital city offers a position in Promotion Communications and Marketing Specialist:

requirements:

upper level

Technological and creative skills

Skills both online and in person to deal with clients

The ability to develop internal and external communication in the entity

field of social media

aspects of interest:

Basic salary 6900 + quarterly utilities payment

Corporate cell phone with Internet access

Distance working

Those interested in the box should call 78831896.

CADECA: Foreign Exchange in Cuba

Casas de Cambio SA, known simply as Kadika In Cuba, it is a commercial company that provides natural and legal persons with the services of buying and selling pesos and Cuban currency, as well as other related services in the national territory and forms of payment.

They have offices all over Cuba and in tourist areas such as airports, hotels and ports.

Since last April 17, Establishment do you agree Deposits in USD cash credited to MLC cards.