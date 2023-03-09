Winter storm forming NY, NJ, CT – NBC May bring snow to New York (47)

What do you know? Despite the sunshine, our temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler this afternoon and before the 30s and 20s tonight, with strong north-westerly winds reminding us that we still have 12 days of winter to go.

Thursday will be another cold and windy day in the 40s before the next winter storm approaches on Friday afternoon, bringing another round of wintry weather to our area to affect us Friday night into Saturday afternoon.

NEW YORK — Get ready! Three states could see more snow before winter ends in a few days.

For now, points north and west of New York City appear to have the best chances for snow accumulation from that system. The latest model trends have urban accumulations of 1-3 inches on coastal Long Island and smaller amounts in New Jersey, but higher amounts in northwestern New Jersey and the Lower New Jersey Valley. Hudson. The upper limit for snow potential is in the 5 inch range in this area.

Long Island and Connecticut have the least chance of snow accumulation based on current models.

Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with warmer temperatures and sunny skies. It will be quiet before the next storm approaches on Monday, another system that will bring more rain and snow to our area to start the work week.