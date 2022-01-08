January 8, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Wilson Camacho: La recuperación de activos es tan importante como las penas a los culpables

Wilson Camacho: Asset recovery is as important as punishment for the offender

Phyllis Ward January 8, 2022 1 min read

Santo Domingo, RD

The Chief of the Special Prosecution Office for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (BIBKA) announced this Friday morning, Wilson CamachoOn his Twitter account, he expressed his position on the issue of compensation for assets corresponding to corruption cases and the consequent actions.

Camacho argued in his publications that “money stolen as a result of committing acts of corruption should be returned to their rightful owners.”

This led to the emergence of different opinions and reactions from users on the social network.

“Asset recovery is as important as the penalties to be imposed on the offender. Achieving this is a compromise, an act of justice!”

Currently, the Attorney General’s Office has brought several cases of alleged corruption to the Dominican courts. The main elements that caught the most public attention are Antipulpo, Coral and Coral 5g: Larva, Meduza and Operation 13.

See also  Planning board orders halt to swimming pool construction on Rincon Beach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Over 100 cases of COVID-19 on cruise in Puerto Plata

January 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Ortega’s regime sacks the ambassador to Cuba again and dismisses the consul in Miami

January 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Spain will not send representation to Ortega’s inauguration

January 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Lice, is it you? Solari “get ready” with the referee and was sent off

January 8, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Wilson Camacho: Asset recovery is as important as punishment for the offender

January 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

NATO warns of “real” danger of conflict in Ukraine

January 8, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

3 Rules for Getting Rich Regardless of Your Salary, According to Philip J. Muller

January 7, 2022 Zera Pearson