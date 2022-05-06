Will asteroid 2009 JF1 collide with Earth on May 6? This is what NASA says

Recently, disastrous news began to spread on social networks where it is confirmed that Asteroid 2009 JF1 It will hit Earth next Friday, May 6, 2022.

The ad caused uproar and panic, so here we tell you the truth so you don’t get unnecessarily upset.

It should be noted that this shocking news is False, Even in the face of the confusion and fear it generated among the population, NASA was quick to deny what had spread.

And the American agency indicated that the asteroid already exists, it orbits the Earth. They are on the list of “potentially dangerous objects”, so it is also true that there is a possibility of them colliding with Earth.

However, according to the calculations of the US Space Agency, the probability of asteroid 2009 JF1 colliding with Earth is extremely low – only 0.026%; That is, there is a 1 in 3,800 chance of an impact occurring.

“It’s a fairly standard asteroid. When there’s an object that we consider worthy of informing citizens, we include it in a document called ‘Close Approach Fact Sheet (CAFS)’, something like ‘Close Technical Sheet’,” said Detlev Koschny, a scientist At the Planetary Defense Office.

According to the information we have about the asteroid 2009 JF1, it has a diameter of 13 meters, is moving at a speed of 23.92 kilometers per second and will pass 15 million 408 thousand kilometers from Earth, and this means that in some future it could be closer to our planet. planet, but It won’t be May 6th.