he Flight mode The cell phone that comes in is not only used while traveling; also, It has other advantages that we can take advantage of while on dry land.
This tool allows you to turn off all network connections of equipment for use when you are in the air. But it serves much more than that. The advantages of using Airplane Mode, even when you are not present, include:
1
Save battery
By activating the airplane mode, the cell phone reduces its activity to the maximum and thus saves energy. This is useful if your battery is running low and you want to make sure you save power without having to turn off your computer.
2
Faster shipping
This tool also allows you to reduce the charging time of your mobile phone. If your battery is low and you’re not home, this is a way to optimize charging because activating Airplane Mode turns off Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth.
3
Games without ads
Likewise, you will be able to avoid annoying ads since the cell phone will not have access to the Internet. However, you should keep in mind that you will not be able to access all addresses.
4
Enter WhatsApp secretly
Finally, Airplane Mode offers the ability to use the popular messaging app anonymously, where you will be able to access and view conversations without the other knowing that you did it.
