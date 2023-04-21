Why doesn’t your car’s dashboard indicate the speed?

The dashboard part of your car This shows how fast you are driving called the speedometer. It is a gauge usually located in the center of the dashboard that shows the vehicle’s current speed in miles per hour (mph).

The speedometer may have a needle moving around a circular dial or a digital readout that shows the speed numerically. In most cars, this element An essential part of the painting The law requires it to be accurate and practical.

A speedometer that doesn’t limit speed / Image: Shutterstock. Credit: Shutterstock

So yes Your car’s dashboard does not show the speedIt could be due to several reasons. Here are some of the more common causes:

1.- Defective speedometer

The most obvious reason why your dashboard won’t display speed is because your speedometer is faulty. This could be due to a faulty speed sensor, a broken wire, or a faulty speedometer. If this is the case, you will need to take your car to a mechanic to have the speedometer repaired or replaced.

2.- Blown valves

Another common reason a speedometer may not work is a blown fuse. A blown fuse can cause a variety of electrical problems in your vehicle, including speedometer problems. If you suspect a blown fuse is causing the problem, you can check the fuse box to see if any fuses need to be replaced.

Broken speedometer fuse / Image: Shutterstock. Credit: Shutterstock

3.- Wiring problems

If the wires connecting the speed sensor to the speedometer are damaged or frayed, this may cause the speedometer to malfunction. In some cases, the wires can become loose or disconnect, which can also cause the speedometer to stop working.

4.- Speed ​​sensor error

The speed sensor is responsible for sending information about the vehicle’s speed to the dashboard. If the speed sensor fails, the speedometer will not be able to display the speed. This can happen if the sensor has become dirty or damaged.

Broken speedometer / Image: Shutterstock Credit: Shutterstock

5.- Problems with the computer

The speedometer in modern cars is often connected to the vehicle’s on-board computer system. If there is a problem with the computer, this may cause the speedometer to stop working.

6.- Instrument group failure

The instrument cluster is the panel on the dashboard that displays various information about the vehicle, including the speedometer. If the instrument cluster fails, this can cause the speedometer to stop working as well.

In conclusion, if your car’s dashboard is not displaying speed, it could be due to a number of reasons, including a faulty speedometer, blown fuse, wiring issues, faulty speed sensor, computer problems, or wrong set of instruments.

