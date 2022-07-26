Why do you think the draft of the new constitution in Chile the future? Chilean Foundation Process

The 1980 constitution marked a historic moment in Chile in which many civil liberties were suspended. In a context that severely restricted social organization and communal encounter, Chile experienced a blackout of culture and science.

Added to this is the digital context, which was practically non-existent at the time. Forty years after the current constitution was drafted, the panorama has changed in a revolutionary way that is hard to predict.

The Internet has become the dominant social space for new generations, where politics, education and, in itself, instant access to information meet in a highly globalized world. It is the duty of the world’s legislation to consider the progress made in new technologies and how they can contribute to the development of societies, without violating their rights.

The new draft constitution acknowledges the challenges brought about by the developments achieved by the Arab Republic of Egyptfor science and technology. Here are criteria such as The right to digital political participationto me Informationknowledge, education and digital communicationUntil now Protection of personal data.

On the other hand, the principles Bioethics It is the duty of the state to include the best

Advances in science, technology, knowledge and innovation in public work. Below we outline some of the principles contained in the new draft constitution to ensure development and social protection in digital and innovation contexts.

Citizen engagement and digital education

The law regulates the use of digital tools in the implementation of Participation mechanisms. Everyone will have The right to digital educationto develop knowledge,

Technological thought and language, as well as to enjoy its benefits.

Access to digital media

all people have The right to universal access, digital communication and technologies

Information and Communication. The state has a duty to close the gaps in access, use, and participation in the digital space, its devices and infrastructure. The state has a duty to promote telecommunications, communication services and technologies and to participate in their development

Information and Communication.

The right to protect personal data

It will be guaranteed The right to protect personal datato know, report and control the use of information that is of interest to them.

Access to basic communication services

The state shall ensure free, equitable and decentralized access, on appropriate and effective terms of quality and speed, to basic telecommunication services.

Bioethics

science and technology It must be developed later Principles of Solidarity, Cooperation and Responsibility respect for human dignity, animal sense The rights of nature.

State innovation

It should be the duty of the state to use the best advances in science, technology, knowledge and innovation to promote continuous improvement of public services.

