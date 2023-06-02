Why did Cruz Azul change uniform brands?

Omar Flores AldanaReading: two minutes.

Perma arrived at the enterprise and it is expected that it will be a three-year relationship

blue cross Will change the uniform manufacturer to Opening 2023after paying the termination clause to be able to change sponsors and ally with a Mexican brand, Perma.

La Máquina Celeste has an agreement until 2024 with Joma, the Spanish brand that made the uniforms for blue crosssince 2019, but the board has decided to push a termination clause so it can change sponsors, according to people familiar with the matter. ESPN.

trade mark Permathrough an advertisement on social networks, introduced itself as the new manufacturer of uniforms for a company blue crosshighlighting the one hundred percent union of two Mexican companies and the slogan “What is done in Mexico Done well “.

Goma It was the manufacturer of uniforms for blue cross Since 2019, due to a contract signed by Ahed Guillermo Alvarez Cuevas, who served as team manager. The person also known as Billy is outside the establishment and is in the midst of legal disputes, after several opaque dealings at the cement company are discovered.

Initial agreement on behalf of Goma It was until 2024, but that contract was completed and only implemented until 2023. Instead, Perma He arrives at the institution and is expected to be a three-year relationship.

“Union of two Mexican companies with one goal: to be champions”, is the motto with which blue cross The manufacturer introduced the new uniform on social media.

The Guanajuato brand will be responsible for making the uniforms for the first team, the women’s section and the basic troop groups. In the first division, the company has experience in clubs such as Leon, Mazatlan F.C And Necaxa.

currently, blue cross It is undergoing a renovation, with reinforcements arriving of quality Carlos Salcedo, Mateus Doria And Edward Aguirre, among others are in negotiations with the club. Now, he announces that his sponsor has changed his uniform.