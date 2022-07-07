Who will be the winner of The House of Celebrities 2 according to Gossip No Like | Telemundo nnda nnlt | Offers

The The second season of “The House of the Celebrity” It’s on fire and all of the contestants have strategized to survive an extra week on the reality show, so they can win the first prize of $200,000.

from 17 participants which started the program on May 10, 2022, Eight have already been kicked outMany are wondering who will be crowned champion, as Alicia Machado did in the first installment.

Although there have been controversial departures, as with Norca Ramos, There are those who confirm that the name of the winner will be known in advance. Next, we reveal the identity of the contender who will be victorious.

Daniela Navarro, Natalia Alcocer, Salvador Zarboni and Laura Pozzo are some of the contestants who followed up at Celebrity House (Image: Telemundo)

Winner of “The House of FAMOUS” according to “CHISME NO LIKE”

The famous program ‘Gossip No Like’ revealed the name of the character who will win the thrilling prize on Telemundo’s reality show. During the broadcast on July 5, the hosts confirmed that the TV network had already identified the winner of US$200,000 by “fingering”.

They also announced what the final weeks of the program will be like. As specified, actor Salvador Zerboni will remain in the competition until near the end, although he will be nominated on several occasions.

But the people who will come to him The final stage will be Tony Costa and Laura Pozzo, among whom the winner is the Peruvian driver.. “Unless you do something outside the plans that the TV station has and spoil everything”they pointed out.

But if Laura Pozzo wants to leave…

As they mentioned it for Persuading Laura Bozzo to continue with the reality show, Telemundo would have shown her own show When the second season of ‘Celebrity House’ ends.

It all depends on the behavior of the driver. In the meantime, it continues to put the two sides and strategies together to survive a few more days.

So far, Daniela Navarro, Nacho Cassano, Yvonne Monteiro, Juan Vidal, Laura Pozo, Luis Mendoza, Natalia Alcocer, Salvador Zarboni and Tony Costa are the characters who still live in the house.

The new voting system in “House of Fame 2”

every week a tenant It was eliminated and this also happened thanks to the public vote. However, as shown The opinionA new fan voting system will be in place from now on for the remainder of Season Two.

This is how you will vote now

“You will continue to run as long as it is known who the nominees are, the public will no longer vote for those who want to leave the house, but for those who want to continue. Thus, the person who gets the least number of votes must leave the competition.“, explained Hector Sandarte.