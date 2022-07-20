Who is the worst approved US president of the last 30 years?

Biden discharges approval at all-time low 2:03

(CNN Spanish) — In democracies like the United States, presidential approval always opens the conversation because it is an indicator of how people perceive the work of the nation’s leaders.

Currently, we can see the endorsement of President Joe Biden.

According to recent measurement (Throughout June) from the Gallup Consulting Center on Presidential Job Approval, 41% of Americans approve of Biden’s job.

President Biden’s approval rating has been in a similar vein since September 2021, with 43% of Americans approving of his job performance, according to Gallup. Since then, this item has varied from 43% to 40%.

Indeed, the lowest point in Biden’s presidency 40% approval, which he received in January 2022 (the month he was in office for one year). Averaged so far in government, Biden’s approval rating is 47%.

In comparison, how have US presidents fared in this area over the past 30 years? Here we say.

Lowest approval rating for a US president in three decades

In the last 30 years, five people have served as president in the United States: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

In that list of five presidents, Gallup indicatesBush who recorded the worst approval rating:

In October 2008 (that is, at the end of his second term), the president recorded the lowest point of his entire presidency: only 25% of Americans approved of his job.

It should be noted that the economy entered one of its worst crises globally that year This was a factor for some to endorse Bush.

Overall, George W. Bush’s two-term average approval rating was 49%.

Which presidents follow him?

If we take the lowest point of the five presidents mentioned, the list is as follows (from worst to worst):

George W. Bush (25% approval rating, October 2008) Donald Trump (34%, January 2021) Bill Clinton (37%, June 1993) Barack Obama (40%, at various points in 2013 and 2014) Joe Biden (40%, January 2022)

But if we take the average of the entire presidency as a benchmark, the list looks like this (from worst to worst):