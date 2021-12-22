Who is the new medical director for October 12th?

October 12 Hospital.

The Directorate of Human Resources of the Madrid Health Service (Sermas) officially appointed a nephrologist on Wednesday July Pascual how Medical Director of October 12 University Hospital.

Pascual is Bachelor of Medicine from Complutense University of Madrid. He is also a university doctor at the Universidade Alcalá de Henares and he is Specialist in nephrologyHe was a resident intern in the nephrology service at Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid. In addition, it has various courses of Health Department iShared by Esade or Laín Entralgo Agency.



Julio Pascual’s professional career

It was like A doctor who specializes in the area Attached to the nephrology service at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, a center where he was a resident teacher and was head Clinical Research Ethics Committee.

He was also the director of the medical district in European University of Madrid Head of the Department of Nephrology at FC Barcelona Health Park, Coordinator and Head of Urology Service at Hospital del Mar And a member of the board of directors in Intercentros Catalan Reference Laboratory and Medical Imaging.