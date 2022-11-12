Who is the actress who returns after an absence of 20 years?

One of the most beloved and recognized telenovela actresses of the 90s and early XXI century, she was the times of great productions in Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Argentina. Maricarmen RigueroWho shared the spotlight with the deceased Diego Berti in “Natasha and things of love“.

In 2001, an attractive figure Venezuelan He said Farewell to me performance His decision to devote himself to his life family. Since then, nothing has been heard from her again, until now she announced it Back.

Maricarmen Reguero shared the spotlight with the late Diego Berti.

Maricarmen has never been seen at public events, let alone in social networks. It was as if he had disappeared from the face of the earth. But their work kept reaping He hits around the world thanks to great products like “Crystal“,”intrusive“,”Ms“yes”My love, Beatrice‘, among other things.

Maricarmen Regueiro returns to acting, but to the theatre.

These days, networks are filled with current photos of an actress that announced their predictions Back to me performance. But it will not be in Televisionat least for now, but yes in stageAnd his great school and where he trained during his learning years. Maricarmen will be presented in Caracas with “questionable reputation“, which is a work in which the team will present 5 offers.

The premiere will take place next November 16, and will follow on the 18th, 19th, 20th and 25th. It will be at the BOD Cultural Center in the Venezuelan capital. The reactions of his fans and teammates were immediate and all in a very happy and positive tone. Many already considered her return unimaginable, so this news gave them hope to see her on stage again.