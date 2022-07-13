Who is Kosette, Double Tender in Dr. Polo from a closed bag

Anna Maria Polo, by far the visible face of the closed case. In addition to being the host, she was involved in part of the production, including the musical curtain before investigating the most eye-catching legal cases. However, this was not his first television appearance.

Thanks to his work on ‘Sala de Parejas’ (2001), the program he started with an idea he has today Case closedAnd the Dr. Polo He was admired by thousands of people in the world and from there he became one of the stars of Telemundo.

Ana Maria Polo is one of the stars of Telemundo.

Case closed, no one can be more proud of her than herself Anna Maria Polo. “I am very excited to begin this next phase of ‘case closed,’ and I am also very grateful to the audience who have followed me all these years.”

Often we don’t know who is behind the people we see on TV, however, Dr. Polo He has no problem revealing about his life, about which little and nothing is known about the life of his son, Peter Polo, the young businessman he adopted and today he is 31 years old.

Anna Maria Polo with her granddaughter.

Son Anna Maria Polo He is the father of a young girl who has been seen on several occasions with the lawyer. The cute granddaughter of the most famous lawyer on TV is called Kosset and she has a very good relationship with her grandmother. Some time ago, the star dedicated to her a post on her Instagram account. “Don’t forget at this time also to take time to share with family, that family that God has given us and that we have chosen throughout our lives, sharing and loving each other and you will see that is the true meaning of these dates,” he wrote.