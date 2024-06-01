Which teams have won the Champions League the most times? Historical list of heroes

(CNN in Spanish) — The Champions League is the most prestigious football club tournament in Europe. The best teams gather there in search of the Champions Cup, the historic European trophy. Currently, there is only one king sitting at the top of the champions, and that is Spanish Real Madrid with 14 trophies.

The first time this competition was held was in the 1955/56 season, after the European Football Association decided to organize a tournament between European clubs called the European Cup, according to what the European Union stated. Spirit of the Future Association. It was not until the 1992-93 season that the tournament changed its name to the Champions League, as it is currently known.

The Whites were the first to win the European Cup in 1956. The Merengues have won six European Cups and seven Champions Leagues throughout history. In total, they have 14 “orejonas” in their show out of the 16 they competed in. The White Team is the team that has won the most titles, having won them in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and in 2022.

Meanwhile, Spain is the country that has won the Champions League the most times with 19 titles, 5 for Barcelona and 14 for Real Madrid. According to data UEFA web portal. However, on 30 occasions a Spanish team has played in a Champions League final.

Spain is followed by England (15), Italy (12), Germany (8), Netherlands (6), Portugal (4), France, Romania, Scotland and Serbia (1) as countries that had champion representatives of the highest European level. Club Championship.

Champions League Champions

Real Madrid: 14 titles.

Milan: 7 titles.

Liverpool: 6 titles.

Bayern Munich: 6 titles.

Barcelona: 5 titles.

Ajax: 4 titles.

Inter Milan: 3 titles.

Manchester United: 3 titles.

Chelsea: 2 titles.

Juventus: 2 titles.

Benfica: 2 titles.

Nottingham Forest: two titles.

Porto: 2 titles.

Manchester City: one title

Borussia Dortmund: one title.

Celtic: one title.

Hamburg: one title.

Olympique Marseille: one title.

Bucharest Steaua: 1 title.

Aston Villa: one title.

Red Star: One title.

Feyenoord: one title.

Eindhoven: One title.

Who is the current Champions League champion?

Manchester City qualified for the tournament for the first time in the 22/23 season after defeating Inter Milan 1-1.

The team, led by Pep Guardiola, won the 32nd title in its history at the time, and took advantage of the dream season by achieving the “clover” after winning the English Premier League and the FA Cup, defeating its historical rival, Manchester United, 2-1.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in 2023 and has been updated.