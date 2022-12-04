December 4, 2022

When will the ship enter Earth?

Roger Rehbein December 4, 2022

Orion capsule from Container Yesterday started the first maneuver to left its distant lunar orbit With the engines ignited, in this way the journey back to Earth begins.

employment ignition engine At 22:53 Spanish Peninsula time After 1 minute and 45 seconds of waiting, in addition, it can be viewed in real time thanks to the images transmitted by the capsule to the Johnson Space Center (Houston).

At that time, according to the photographs, the ship It was 382.721 kilometers from Earth And 85,214 kilometers from the Moon. The return trip will culminate in ditching the Pacific Ocean on December 11. In addition, the purpose of this mission is to mitigate the impact of space radiation on humans.

With Orion back home, the NASA team continues to test star trackers to measure their positions and determine the capsule’s orientation. also, He is in the last leg of his journey Having surpassed the distance record for a ship designed to carry a crew, however, it remains there Burning of the new fuel on December 5 next.

This action will happen when Orion is within 120 kilometers of the Moon’s surface to reach Earth. as mentioned above, The ship will land in the Pacific Ocean on December 11thbearing in mind that NASA and the US Navy have begun salvage trials off the coast of California.

