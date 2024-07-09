When will the ‘Comet of the Century’ pass through Mexico? Here are the dates and best places to observe the luminous Tsochenshan A3

The Comet of the Century is the astronomical event of the year, passing over Comet Diablo. (Bowl)

he Comet 13P/Olbers It will reach its closest point to Earth next year. July 20It can only be observed from the Northern Hemisphere, including Mexico, and to better enjoy its path in the night sky, binoculars will suffice.

Its period is about 70.8 years, so it is an interesting object for astronomers and amateurs.

Another phenomenon that promises to be the best astronomical sight of 2024 is the A3 Atlas TsuchinshanThat’s why scientists called it “Comet of the Century”.

Comet A3 Tsushinshan Atlas is considered by astronomers to be a potentially spectacular comet due to its trajectory and the high level of brightness that makes it stand out in the sky, considering that It will not be visible from Earth again for the next 26,000 years.

It is expected to be bright enough to be visible to the naked eye in areas with low light pollution. This way you can see with the naked eye the formation of a long, bright tail, typical of a tail. Comets approaching the sun.

High altitudes are often ideal places to enjoy the comet’s passing. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

If conditions are right, Comet A3 Tuchinshan Atlas may be visible for several weeks starting in September, giving observers multiple opportunities to view and enjoy it.

Comet A3 Tuchinshan Atlas won’t be seen again in our atmosphere for another 26,000 years, making it a rare opportunity for comet hunters.

Some of the best spots in Mexico with dark, clear skies to enjoy this astronomical phenomenon are the El Pinacate Biosphere Reserve and Gran Desierto de Altar in Sonora; San Pedro Martir, in Baja California; Sierra de la Laguna, in Baja California Sur; Real de Catursi Desert, in San Luis Potosi; Pico de Orizaba National Park, in Veracruz and Puebla; and Cañada de Negros, in Guanajuato.

Additionally, other ideal places in Mexico for comet observation are communities located in mountainous areas thanks to their elevation and excellent night vision, which are usually free of light pollution.

This comet was discovered by Heinrich Olbers in 1815, and during its appearance it can be seen with telescopes and sometimes with binoculars if viewing conditions are ideal.

Mexico has some of the best places to observe Comet 13P/Olbers, due to low light pollution and ideal conditions for astronomical observation.

September and October will be ideal months to see Comet A3 with the naked eye. (Unsplash)

The guilty one A3 Atlas Tsuchinshan It could be the most significant astronomical event of 2024, due to the exceptional conditions in which it can be seen from Earth. Some experts have dubbed the phenomenon the “Comet of the Century” because of the spectacle it promises and because it is the first time in history that its path can be recorded with such precision.

Comet A3 Tuchinshan Atlas, discovered in 2023, will pass close to Earth sun In a similar orbit MercuryWhich will cause its temperature to rise significantly. This heating will cause ice particles to evaporate and release dust, creating a long, bright tail. According to the scientific community, the event will be visible mainly in the Northern Hemisphere and is expected to reach its maximum splendor in mid-October 2024.

On September 27 It will reach its closest approach to the Sun, so it will be a crucial moment to determine whether it will disintegrate or continue on its path.

Later, on October 2, It will enter its night phase, and the Northern Hemisphere will be the prime area to observe it.

October 12th will be The most important day, because on this date the comet will be at its closest point. Landand highlight its longer tail.

Starting October 13th The brightness will gradually decrease, and the comet will remain visible for a few more nights.

In Mexico, monitoring A3 Atlas Tsuchinshan Kite The weather will be nice, especially at the end of September and the first weeks of October.

Although it is expected to be visible to the naked eye at its peak, most of the phenomenon will require telescopes or binoculars, with clear nights providing better viewing conditions.