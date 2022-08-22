When will Brian Rodriguez arrive in America? Reveal the date of arrival

It seems real and a matter of time before America make responsible Recruitment Brian RodriguezFrom Los Angeles FC. After several days of negotiations, the issue of the arrival of reinforcements to the American team was allowing the 22-year-old Uruguayan to leave.

Cristian Tello, Barcelona youth team and former Real Betis player, will be him Football player to replace Brian at LAFC, but it looks like the LA board won’t leave Uruguay immediately since then They were not happy with these statements given by Tap your way out.

The agreement between the Eagles and the player has been in place for days, only a few final details have to be finalized with the Los Angeles club. Given this, social networks have already announced The likely date on which the South American striker will arrive Then we tell you.

When will Brian Rodriguez travel to Mexico City to sign with America?

According to information from journalist Cesar Luis Merlot, Brian Rodriguez can Travel to our country in the middle of the week at To conduct the corresponding medical examinations and then sign his contract that will oblige him with the Eagles until 2025, according to rumors.

If so, the Uruguay Can be considered up to 12, when Fernando Ortiz’s team faces Tigres in Liga MX. In addition, you will have to earn a place after Great performance by Henry MartinAlejandro Zendegas and Jonathan Rodriguez.

