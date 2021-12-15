When, where and by what channel to watch the final rematch of the 2021 CONCACAF Championship today

CONCACAF federation
Communication vs. Motagua meets today in the second leg of the Concacaf League 2021 Final. Find out what time and which channel you will watch live and broadcast.
today, Communications s motagua Determine who is the hero CONCACAF League 2021 When they dispute the final return. first commitment won 2-1 creams, who will seek to crown for the first time with the advantage of living in a better mood and a better footballing present than his opponent. the TornadoDespite losing in the semi-finals of the Betcris League in Honduras, he wants to take advantage of his third chance to win the SCL. sum, They have faced each other sixteen times: the tribes won the crosses and the crosses by four.
Communication vs. Motagua: When, where and via which channel to watch the match
The final match of the CONCACAF League will be held Today is Tuesday 14 December, in 9:00 pm American Center (10 pm Panama), in Doroteo Guamuch Flores . Stadium. will be transmitted by star +And ESPN s Fox Sports 2 Throughout the region, in addition to Channel 11 (Guatemala); TVC (Honduras); Channel 4 TCS (savior); nicks (Panama) and TUDN (US).
Communication vs. Motagua: How does a file creams
Telecommunications One step away from making history For two young Pompeii. The competition began in the preliminary round. After eliminating 11 Deportivos (4-1), they continued alliance (3-1), sapressa (5-5, win what was “Unbelievable mood”, according to Jose Contreras) and Guastatoya (3-1). Willy Koito Oliveira advised it They won’t give up their way of playing: “We have a clear idea and are showing it throughout the tournament. We went to play on the road and always got positive results.”. In the National League, creams are tied 0-0 with Iztapa In the first leg of the quarter-finals, so everything will be decided on Saturday at home.
Communication vs. Motagua: How? blue eagles
Motagua took an undefeated path to the final academic (3-2), marathon (4-0) and formation (2-2). However, the defeat before creams In the first leg, the good atmosphere in the club began to be undermined, a situation worsened by 1-3 loss to Real Spain In Catracha the National Association with a common factor: Lack of force. Always have Persevere, fight and above all believe in what we were doing; That’s why we are among the best teams in Central America and in a new final. I’m sure we’ll do a better match than the first leg and Let’s raise that glass.”Diego Vasquez said.
