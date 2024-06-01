When and when will the Atlas V rocket be launched to the International Space Station?

The missile Atlas Vwith the ship Starliner At its peak, it returned on Thursday to the pad from which the first manned space mission will launch Boeingwhich set off towards International Space Station (EEI) scheduled to be held next Saturday.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m. Friday, the rocket and ship left a hangar to begin their slow transfer atop a large, rolling platform to the launch complex. Cape Canaveral Space Force Stationin Florida where the CFT (Crew Flight Test) mission will be launched.

A photo provided by United Launch Alliance (ULA) shows details of a Boeing Starliner atop an Atlas V rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility Courtesy/EFE

“Butch and Sonny, your rocket is on the launch pad!” United Launch Alliance (ULA), the manufacturer of the Atlas V booster, announced less than an hour later in a message to mission crew members on the social network, Astronauts. a pot Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams.

When and at what time will the Atlas V rocket launch?

Boeing’s first crewed space mission is scheduled to launch at 12:25 p.m. ET. United State next Saturday.





If that day does not happen, then… NASA, Boeing and ULA They are treating June 2, 5 and 6 as alternate dates, possibly during daylight hours.

The transfer to the rocket platform and capsule comes after approval was obtained during the final pre-launch reviews that took place on Wednesday.

One day ago, astronauts Wilmore And Williams They returned to Kennedy Space Center, at Cape Canaveral, and since then, as crew protocol specifies, they have been in quarantine until launch on Saturday.

A photo provided by United Launch Alliance (ULA) shows an Atlas V rocket with a Boeing Starliner, at the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) on Thursday at Cape Canaveral. Courtesy/EFE

Why was the previous quit attempt suspended?

On May 6, the Starliner spacecraft was preparing to ascend toward the International Space Station Wilmore And Williams On board, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but about two hours before launch, the operation was suspended after an anomaly was discovered in the liquid oxygen tank aboard the Atlas 5.

The company removed the rocket and ship from the pad to change a valve on the rocket’s oxygen tank, delaying the mission’s charging, which was delayed again when technicians discovered a helium leak in the servicing module. Starliner.





As you reported a pot Last week, the origin of this leak lay in a faulty seal on one of the ship’s 28 edges.

The success of the mission will allow Boeing Obtaining the necessary certifications to act as a second provider for transporting cargo and crew to the International Space Station, as SpaceX has already done after million-dollar contracts the two private companies signed with NASA.