WhatsApp will stop working on these mobile phones from November

From October 31, WhatsApp will stop working on some mobile brands due to updates of this popular messaging app that belongs to Meta, the other social networking company like Instagram or Facebook.

With more than 2 billion users, WhatsApp is one of the most used mobile instant messaging applications in the world. In total, there will be 41 mobile phone models blacklisted as of next month.

Thousands of people will be affected by these updates and will no longer be able to use said ‘App’ if they call from some mobile devices from Samsung, Apple, LG, Sony, Motorola and Huawei.

WhatsApp will stop working properly on phones running Android 4.0.1 or Apple iOS 12, as these systems are not compatible with new updates.

WHATSAPP will stop working on these cell phones

To find out what operating system the devices are using, you have to access the Settings app and tap on the Phone info option in the case of Android users. If the smartphone is of the Apple brand, you have to access the Settings app, tap on General and select the Software update section.

according to Select its developersHowever, these mobile phones will not be able to support the app because “the existing functions that Meta has listed require more internal storage and intelligence.”

Although WhatsApp will continue to work on these devices, it may present flaws or bugs that are impossible to correct. Among other updates, the app recently included polls in group and one-to-one chats and the ability to reply to messages with emoticons.

Starting in early September, iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, and iPhone 6S Plus users will not be able to use the messaging network properly. It is not owned by Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend G740 and Huawei Ascend D2 owners. Other brands such as Lenovo A820, ZTE V956 – UMI X2, ZTE Grand S Flex and ZTE Grand Memo will also be affected.