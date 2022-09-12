WhatsApp | What does the green dot next to your conversations mean | Smart phones | Mobile phones | Android | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp About to update. The app has reported that it is not only testing communities in some countries around the world but is also testing the option to remove ‘internet’ and ‘writing’ for life.

However, in recent days, some users have noticed a strange detail in their conversations: it’s the green dot on the The WhatsApp . Did he appear to you? Here we explain how to remove it immediately.

What does the green dot mean after your WhatsApp chats?

It’s not about the famous green dot that tells you how many messages you have on WhatsApp.

The icon is displayed next to the chat.

This is the function that lets you know if you have decided to mark a conversation as “unread”.

This way you can reply later.

To be able to hide the green dot, just go to WhatsApp.

Then tap on the respective conversation.

Go to settings and select “Mark as read”.

This way you can deactivate the green dot of your WhatsApp chats. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

This way the green WhatsApp dot will not be there.

Remember that it is always a good idea to reply to all of your messages so that the other person won’t be ignored for too long.

The “mark as unread” function does not cause a message to be marked again without a blue double check.

How to create shortcuts for words or phrases in WhatsApp

First, install Google Keyboard” gboard And make sure it is available by default on your cell phone.

And make sure it is available by default on your cell phone. If you already have it, check for a pending update. To download it quickly click over here .

. Now, open the app and access the “Dictionary” section.

The next step is to click on the option labeled “Personal Dictionary” > “Spanish (USA).

Here you will click on the plus icon (+) located in the upper right corner.

Two fields will appear that you must fill in, for example: in the field above, write the full address of your home; And in the second place, the abbreviation can be “dyer” or “dir”.

Close all. Opens The WhatsApp And enter any group or personal chat, touch the text field to enable Gboard and type “dir” or “dir”, you will see that your full address will appear in the suggestions.

So you can restore your WhatsApp backup on another ANDROID cell phone

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Now, open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the top right corner.

Several options will be displayed, go to “Settings” > “Chats” > “Backup” > “Save”.

Wait for the process to finish, it may take a few minutes.

Proceed to uninstall The WhatsApp On the old cell phone, and on the new one, install the messaging application.

On the old cell phone, and on the new one, install the messaging application. Remember to put your SIM card in the new device you will be using. Open the app and follow the steps to register your account.

Add your phone number, wait for the auto-confirmation code to arrive, and you’ll come to a point where WhatsApp will ask if you want to restore your last backup.

Why can’t you see the last WHATSAPP connection time

There are several reasons why you cannot see the time of your partner’s last WhatsApp connection.

One of them is that he decided to hide it from everyone.

For that, you have to go to Settings, Account, Privacy and Hide for all recent connection times.

Another reason is that he did not schedule your appointment on WhatsApp.

Just tell him to register your number and you are good to go.

Also, this person may have removed you from their contacts.

As a last resort, he may have blocked you or switched phones.

Always remember to keep in touch with him to avoid bad times.

Use this WhatsApp trick only as long as you know the real reasons for hiding the last connection time.

What does “GPI” mean in WhatsApp

This is one of the words most used by young people and has nothing to do with the institution. Here we explain.

The word “gpi” has the same structure as “XD” or “xoxo”.

Although it is not an acronym defined by the Royal Spanish Academy, you can use it to memorize words.

“Gpi” means “Thank you for inviting”.

You can use it when you discover that a group of your friends has been invited to a meeting, but you haven’t.

How to activate the new function of temporary messages in WhatsApp

First of all, you should know that this new version of temporary messages is only present, at the moment, in version 2.22.16.8 of WhatsApp Beta for Android.

Even though you have activated the temporary messages in WhatsApp, they tend to disappear completely, that is, there is nothing left.

But now every time you activate this function, the new chats will disappear, thus leaving the oldest ones to avoid losing any kind of data.

For this you just have to go to WhatsApp.

Then go to Settings & Privacy and select “Default Duration”.

At that moment you will see an option that says “You must select it”.

Click there and you will see that you can select all your friends who have the Temporary Messages widget active.

How to put your name blank on WhatsApp

The first thing is that there is no need to download the APK.

Second, you have to enter this Link from Unicode.

from Unicode. In the box you must select the empty text.

In the event that you do this on the cell phone, you have to insist a lot to make it happen.

Copy the text and go to WhatsApp.

There go to your profile by pressing Settings.

At that moment click on your photo. Then tap on the pencil icon.

At that time you can change your name.

Now just paste the above copied text from Unicode and hit save.

And that’s it, your WhatsApp name will already be blank or transparent.

Find out if your partner has deleted chats on WhatsApp

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

Several options will be displayed, access to “Settings”.

Here you will click on the “Storage and Data” > “Manage Storage” sections.

Scroll down and in the Chats section you will see the name of all the contacts you’ve talked to before.

Finally, go back to the main WhatsApp interface and if this user’s name is not there, then their conversation has been deleted.

It’s over, that will be it. You will not access messages, but you will access photos and videos sent by chat The WhatsApp.

