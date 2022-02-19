WhatsApp: To activate the “spy mode” inside the app

WhatsApp’s “spy mode” is a kind of configuration that works completely unnoticed in the application, for example, read receipts will not appear in both group and individual chats. Also, you will be able to see your friends’ statuses without them knowing and other add-ons that all your contacts think that you are no longer using your WhatsApp account. Here we tell you more.

Turn off read receipts

First, make sure that there are no pending updates for WhatsApp on Google Play Store or App Store.

Now, go to Settings by tapping on the three vertical dots icon at the top right (for Android), or the gear icon at the bottom right.

Click on the “Account” > “Privacy” sections.

Finally, turn off the “Read Receipts” switch.

This configuration will cause that double blue check that appears under each message when you read it or when you hear a voice note, but keep in mind that you won’t know if your friends have read your message.

It’s important to make it clear that if you’re in a group chat and you read the messages or turn on the audio, everyone will know that you’ve seen it, and to prevent that from happening, there’s a trick that we’ll explain later.

In addition, disabling the Read Receipt also affects WhatsApp statuses, and this will allow you to see any status incognito, which means that your viewing will not be transmitted to any of your contacts, but you will not know who viewed their stories. Basically, you will see the number zero in the number of views.

WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application in the world.



How do you read group messages or listen to audio recordings without anyone noticing?

When you send a message or a voice note through a WhatsApp group chat, you can find out who has seen or heard it in the following way: press the message for a few seconds until it is highlighted, touch the three dots in the upper right, finally, click “Information”. At the bottom you’ll see “Seen by” and all the contacts who have seen or listened to your message. To avoid this, do the following:

– When you receive a group message, close the application.

Then clear notifications and close all open windows in the background.

– Pull down the menu bar and turn off wifi and mobile data and turn on Airplane mode.

Wait 5-10 seconds for the cell phone to be completely disconnected from the Internet.

– Open WhatsApp and enter the group chat you want.

– Read messages and play the audio, then close the application and remove it from the background. The images may not be viewable because you will need to download them.

– Turn off Airplane Mode to call again.

Done, so no one will know you’ve read messages in a group chat, because when a member checks if they’ve read their message, their name won’t appear in the “Seen Before” section.