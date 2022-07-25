July 25, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Whatsapp: This is the trick to read deleted messages

Whatsapp: This is the trick to read deleted messages

Roger Rehbein July 25, 2022 2 min read

One of the jobs that attracted the most attention within it The WhatsApp is that power delete messages It was sent, something that many use in their conversations when they make a mistake or regret writing something.

Since its inception, there have been two ways in which you can delete message inside The WhatsAppthe first being “Delete for me”, which only deletes the one-sided message from the chat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

What is known about the solar storm that will affect Earth

July 22, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The James Webb Telescope looks through the dust for an unprecedented picture of a black hole

July 22, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Are we alone in the universe? Scarlin Hernandez answers

July 21, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Whatsapp: This is the trick to read deleted messages

July 25, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

How much does a spy in America cost the Cuban regime?

July 25, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Institute of Health Sciences offices opened

July 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Monumental setback: Barcelona drew 2-2 against October 9 and fell in the second stage of La Liga | National Championship | Sports

July 25, 2022 Cassandra Curtis