Whatsapp: This is the trick to read deleted messages

One of the jobs that attracted the most attention within it The WhatsApp is that power delete messages It was sent, something that many use in their conversations when they make a mistake or regret writing something.

Since its inception, there have been two ways in which you can delete message inside The WhatsAppthe first being “Delete for me”, which only deletes the one-sided message from the chat.

The other, and most commonly used, is “Delete for All”, which prevents the recipient from reading the sent message, leaving many wanting to know what the text in question said.

To avoid this, there is a file trick It can allow you to read a message The WhatsApp After deletion, thanks to an application that Android users can download.

The name of the app is “WARM”, which can access text messages, photos, videos, voice notes, audio, stickers, and other content that gets deleted from the chat, as described in the Play Store.

It should be clarified that the application is requesting access to the phone’s notifications, because by doing so it will support and save the messages on its platform, causing WARM to inform the user that someone delete message It has been sent and you can see it in your order.

On the other hand, same thing The WhatsApp Already working on an update that allows you to view a file deleted message for a short while before it is completely erased. This will be in update 2.22.13.5.

In its beta version, The WhatsApp It displays a bar at the bottom of the interface, where an undo button is included for you to see a file deleted messages for a few seconds.

Another update being talked about is the ability to extend the time for you to be able to delete texts, making it possible to delete them for everyone within a period of 2 days and 12 hours.

