WhatsApp Plus 2023: How to download the latest version of WhatsApp without ads and for free on your smartphone | Android installation steps | United States | USA | USA | Directions | uses

Whatsapp plus It is a modified version of The WhatsApp, the world’s most used messaging app. This version introduces new features that are not in the official version. Although there are some risks when downloading it, its benefits make it worth a try. Next, we will show you how you can install this app on your smartphone without ads and for free. Review the information we have for you.

This version, which was liked by many users, offers some additional non-original features, such as the ability to change the interface colors, customize the appearance of the application, themes, and much more. Don’t miss this opportunity and download WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone.

WhatsApp Plus 2023: How do I install it

If you want to install the latest version of WhatsApp Plus then you have to make a copy to your account and then delete the original app from your smartphone. Then you can proceed to download WhatsApp Plus 2023 APK and activate the Unknown sources mode, so that your cell phone can add any application that does not belong to the Play Store.

Steps to download WhatsApp Plus 2023

WhatsApp Plus is not on the Play Store as it is not an original app. To install it you must apk download Then we show you the steps so you can do it:

First, download the new APK in this link.

Next, install the APK and activate the option to install from unknown sources on Android.

You should keep in mind that when you download an app from outside the Google Play Store, you have to activate Unknown Sources.

Therefore, you must follow this path to activate it: Settings – Security – Unknown Sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file so everything is ready and you can use the app.

WhatsApp Plus 2023: advantages and disadvantages

Users highlight that WhatsApp Plus does not contain ads, which can be annoying. Likewise, you can make changes to your last call time, block messages and calls from certain numbers, and have a section where you can change your avatar through platforms like Bitmoji or a different interface color.

Another benefit is that you can remove the area indicating that you are “typing” or “recording audio” before sending the message. This will push your privacy to the limit. With this, no one will be able to know how much you are about to send something to one of your contacts. However, not everything is 100% beautiful, so now you will see some flaws.

Being an unofficial app, it uses servers other than the original server and can be victims of hacks. On the other hand, if WhatsApp detects the use of this app, it can block your account. So you have to take your precautions before you can install it.

“If you get an in-app message saying your account is ‘temporarily suspended’, that means you might be using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If you do not start using the official version of WhatsApp after temporarily suspending your account, your account may be permanently suspended.The company said in a statement.