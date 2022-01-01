WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | January 1, 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | data

The WhatsApp It’s one of the apps that many will be using for the end of 2021 holidays; However, many of the world’s mobile phones will be left without the app as it will stop working as of January 1, 2022. What mobile devices should be ready for this “blackout” of the app? Here we tell you how to do it step by step. Take note.

mobile phones that will run out The WhatsApp They are those with Android OS 4.1 or lower, as well as iPhones with iOS 9 or lower that will be ‘sacrificed’ as well.. It is recommended that you update your smartphone as soon as possible to continue using the application and not lose contact with family, friends or co-workers.

List of cell phones that will run out of WhatsApp in 2022

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Sync Five

Wiko Darkkite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Some of the mobile phones that will be left without WhatsApp are those that have not been updated to Android 4.1 or iOS 9. (Image: Huawei)

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q هاتف

Apple iPhone SE (16 GB)

Apple iPhone SE (32 GB) – Apple iPhone SE (64 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (128GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (16 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (32GB) – Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)

Apple iPhone 6s Plus (16 GB

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64 GB)

The list was revealed by the portal chronic It is expected that the models that are left without WhatsApp will continue to increase as the exact date arrives.

Check Settings on your Android device then System and update to see if you have a pending update. In the case of an iPhone, you will have to enter settings, general information, and software information. If you have a new update, it is better to install it to avoid future problems.

How to install WhatsApp on an incompatible cell phone in 2022

Do you know how to install it? Well, here we will leave you a series of steps for installation The WhatsApp On an unsupported smartphone. It should be noted that this trick only works on Android terminals, so on iPhone it is necessary to use a series of cumbersome steps that tend to damage your device.

The first thing would be to check if Google Play allows you to install WhatsApp on a regular basis.

In case your cell phone is incompatible, open Google Chrome.

Now multiply the three points in the top corner.

At that moment, you should choose that you want to see the page as if it were your desktop or PC.

In this way, you will be able to download WhatsApp APK to be able to install it on an unsupported cell phone. (Photo: mag)

Now enter this official link From the WhatsApp website.

From the WhatsApp website. There you will see a “Download” button with the words “Download the latest version of WhatsApp Messenger”.

At the bottom, you will see which version of WhatsApp is the one there.

Now you have to install WhatsApp APK on your unsupported cell phone.

With this, you will be able to go back to your conversations and you will not see any unsupported cell phone messages.

Remember that the only way to update WhatsApp on an unsupported cell phone is to download the APK, so you must be familiar with the web.

Problems with WhatsApp?

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.