WhatsApp lets you listen to audio in the background on iPhone

The WhatsApp It is one of the platforms instant message Most used every day by millions of people around the world, who simply seek to communicate or solve work, school or personal matters.

Its functions are numerous, from being able to send messages, photos, voice notes, make video calls, post statuses, etc. Over the past few months, the company has been improving one of its functions, namely sonic sound.

WhatsApp, users can listen to the audio in the background. Photo: Pixabay



How much is the new feature on iPhone

Users of the beta version of WhatsApp on iPhone have reported that the platform was testing a new tool that would allow them to listen to audio in the background. For this reason, version 22.4.75 of the app on iPhones already has this functionality.

This new functionality consists in the fact that you can now press play or play a voice in the chat and at the same time continue browsing the application without stopping to listen to the voice note, something that has never happened before.

If you still do not have this functionality, you should take into account that WhatsApp updates are done in phases, so it is only a matter of time before they arrive, but you should update the app.

The new tool for listening to audios in the background is very useful because at the moment when you play some of them you cannot leave the conversation otherwise it will be paused.

With this new feature, you will be able to do other things and at the same time listen to the voice note that has been sent to you, which can speed up the response times of the contact that has sent you and the other people who have messaged you.

