WhatsApp | Learn about all the functions that the application launched in 2021 | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | technology | viral | new years | Tools | 2022 | nda | nnni | data

There is no doubt that 2021 has been a very productive year for him The WhatsAppThey have not only gained more users, but have also positively improved their platform in terms of security and privacy, which is what many internet users have been asking for for a long time. Also, many important features have not been launched before, and although the process is gradual, your customers are very happy with what they have done. This time we will mention all the tools that the green app has officially launched. Take note.

THESE ARE THE FEATURES LAUNCHED IN WHATSAPP IN 2021

Terms of Service

The public app started with one of its worst crises, losing a large number of users after reporting that if they did not accept their new ‘Terms of Service’, some functions would stop working over time. WabetaInfo. What are the new policies? In which your data would have been shared with the rest of Facebook’s services, at first it was mandatory, then they came back as people started migrating to other messaging apps like Telegram or Signal.

Import animated sticker packs

Later, for March, a feature was included that allows you to import sticker packs from third-party contacts from The WhatsApp For Apple iOS and Android operating systems.

WhatsApp calls from desktop

The communication mechanism has also been implemented through WhatsApp Desktop, which is completely private and secure as it has end-to-end encryption. Will group calling arrive in this 2022 desktop version?

Voice notes at twice the speed

For April, WhatsApp surprised users, who can now play voice messages at 1.5X and 2X speeds, the latter of which will save you half the time that the voice memo actually lasts.

Message timer and one time display

In a conversation that Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart had with the technology broker WabetaInfo, you mentioned that widgets are coming: default message timer and single view or one time view. These options are already available in The WhatsAppThe first is that messages are automatically deleted within 24 hours, 7 days or three months, while the second quickly deletes the photo you sent after the recipient has finished viewing it, meaning that it will not be saved.

New file and better quality photos

WhatsApp has launched a new way to keep your chats in the archive. In addition, it has a new tool for sending images in the best possible quality (HD).

Encrypted backups

What many have asked? The WhatsApp Is it encrypted? Not before, but now, Meta has established end-to-end encryption for these files, which means that even the platform itself can’t see what’s in your chat history.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.