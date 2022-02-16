WhatsApp | Knows fake viral tricks that don’t work in the app | Applications | Smart phones | technology | wander | Smart phones | seen | audio | delete message | message | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | data

Don’t be fooled. Through different social networks such as: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc., different tricks are available for The WhatsApp This promise to bring you amazing features that were never discovered before, however, by following all the steps in detail, we took the time to test each and every one of these features and it turned out to be a complete lie. Next, we will show you the three useless WhatsApp tricks.

Don’t waste your time trying tricks The WhatsApp This is not worth it. False scams have been confirmed both on Android mobile devices, as well as Apple’s iOS, and all of them have backfired for what was expected, so be very careful, you can apply one without even realizing it. Will not work.

WHATSAPP TRICKS THAT ARE WRONG

Watch cases unnoticed, but you will know who saw your stories

As you remember, when you disable Read Receipt in The WhatsAppYou will be able to see your friends’ statuses without them realizing it, however, the same thing will happen if you post a status, you won’t know who viewed them either.

Some creators indicate that if you activate Airplane mode in a cell phone, you will see one or more statuses of The WhatsAppExit the app, close its background function, then deactivate the Airplane mode to reconnect to the network and re-enter the messaging app to activate Read Confirmation, you will be able to post statuses and you will get the contacts who have seen them, but you will not appear in the “Seen Before” list In the cases I’ve seen before. This is 100% wrong, after activating the confirmation you will see others automatically, so be very careful.

Deactivate “Confirm Reading” so that the mark does not appear

Although this is very true, the trick-or-treat only works with the personal chats of The WhatsApp, I mean in those conversations where you are chatting with only one person. The same doesn’t happen in groups, because when someone sends a text, photo, video, audio, etc., your check will appear if you enter the chat, even if you are listening for a voice that will come out “played by (name)” . to consider.

Delete the message “for everyone” by changing the time

When you regret sending a message from The WhatsApp You have up to one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds to delete, after which time you can only delete the “For You” message. Knowing this, many video creators point out that if your shared message exceeds the time mentioned above, changing the time on the smartphone will make the “for everyone” option appear again.

For example, if you send a message at 10 AM, and you want to delete it at 11:09 AM, you won’t be able to, however, some users suggest change your mobile time to 11:08 AM or before the timeout and the option will appear, this Completely wrong, the only thing you will achieve is change the real time, which is dangerous if you send emails from your mobile phone via Gmail, Outlook or Yahoo!, the real time clock apps.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.