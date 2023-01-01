WhatsApp in 2023: these are the four functions that will arrive very soon

WhatsApp logo. (photo: addiction)

During 2022 they start testing Jobs in WhatsApp Which is not yet integrated into the platform, but will arrive globally within the next year 2023. These are some of them:

This novelty is already being tested by beta versions of the devices androidalthough according to the WABetaInfo website, at the moment it is only a sample screen Logoff Attempt indicates that a connection has been terminated Mobile On the other hand.

WhatsApp is testing a new tool that allows two devices to be unlocked with the same account.

“The connection has been disconnected. This may be because this device has disconnected from your phone (…)” is the message that appears on the screen device His session is terminated by another action or command triggered by another smart phone.

The option will allow users to delete the profile in a single file Tablets Or a second cell phone, from your main device, which can become another option for safety In case of any duplication in law Project.

It will allow you to edit the sent message in a maximum of 15 minutes. Once that time has elapsed, the Content It cannot be modified.

Also, as an option safety In this future feature, posts The ones that have been modified will have a “Modified” label located in the bottom right of the text bubble. text.

At this time, it is not reported that users are notified of a file content change Message Or they can see a file register of changes, but it is Features that can develop in the following months.

in the case of issuance The WhatsApp for devices iOSa feature that has been tested over the past few months 2022 He was the one he was looking for posts inside conversation from a certain date.

Currently , program Only allowed to Search of text messages your content sends or receives, but this new feature can include a button inside of tape Search It allows publishing a calendar in which you can select a specific date when you can go back to search for a file Message.

This search filter is still pending to be included in beta testing on Android smartphones.

Although the application is currently The WhatsApp Allow synchronization with desktop device eg PC As for laptopUsers are still unable to link their account to a file Tablets.

This feature tested by hardware android under name Friends statusit will allow sharing an account by more than one device, to use the same account without the need for both of them to share the same number Phone.

In this way, it will be possible to use a file program original after downloading it from official store of Applications.

