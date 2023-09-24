WhatsApp: How to check whether your conversations are accessible thanks to “passkeys” | mix up

One of the applications that never stops updating and showing new functions is undoubtedly WhatsApp. Now, it not only allows users to join channels but also allows you to create your own community to form a completely dynamic community with your followers and keep them updated throughout the day. In addition to this, circular videos and a new option called “Passkeys.” What is it and why should I activate it?

It is worth noting that the app is making modifications to improve the security of your chats, this way, no other person or organization will be able to access your chats if you do not give them permission beforehand. That’s why “passkeys” or “access keys” were born.

What are “passkeys” in WhatsApp and why should you activate them?

This system is a new secure way to log in to WhatsApp. This means that if you activate it, it will appear on your cell phone screen after a long time.

This way you can unlock your conversations using FaceID, fingerprint, pattern or pin.

It’s very similar to when you protect your conversations from hackers, but the big difference is that you don’t set a time when your cell phone should be blocked.

To activate Passkeys or Access Keys, simply go to the WhatsApp settings on your Android device.

Then go to “Account” and there you will see the option that says “Passkeys”.

Once you’re signed in, you can choose how you want to protect your chats. When you’re done setting it up, simply unlock your WhatsApp with whatever you chose.

This way no one will be able to open your conversations again without your permission.

Access to conversations is blocked by an interface that requires you to enter the correct password. See the full guide.