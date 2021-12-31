WhatsApp | Final Solution When Notifications Don’t Arrive or Not Appear on iPhone | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | app | Applications | Tutorial | guide | nda | nnni | data

One of the most problems The WhatsApp For Apple iOS mobile devices, IM app notifications don’t work in the best way, either because they don’t get to you even though they received the message (double check the sender) or just because they don’t sound What is the solution to this problem? We will explain that below.

To solve this problem on your iPhone mobile phone, we will give you a series of solutions, as the cause is not necessarily from The WhatsApp, but in the configuration of this application I modified by mistake.

WHAT TO DO IF NOTIFICATIONS FROM WHATSAPP ON IPHONE

WhatsApp update

First, make sure that the app does not have pending updates in the Apple App Store, this could be one of the reasons why notifications are not coming or not appearing when a message is sent to you. If the problem persists, uninstall The WhatsApp And run it again, however, before doing this operation, create a backup to restore it.

Turn off Do Not Disturb or Focus Mode

This could be a hardware configuration issue, since the iPhone has two modes that help you avoid all kinds of distractions when you are doing a task or activity. Turning off Do Not Disturb or Focus Mode is very easy, just scroll down in Control Center and check if they are not activated.

Log out of WhatsApp Web or Desktop

When your account is open in either version, too WhatsApp Web the desktopOn these desktop systems, you will not receive notifications because you are already reading them. If the above case is your case, then follow the steps that we will provide below:

Open the mobile app and go to the “Linked devices” option (eg WhatsApp Web) where you scan the QR code.

Now, go to the Device Status section, here you will see all the open sessions, whether in Google Chrome or any other browser or WhatsApp Desktop.

Tap on each one and tap “Sign Out”.

Ready, your notifications will now appear and appear to you.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.