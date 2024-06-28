WhatsApp enhances its artificial intelligence with Meta Llama 3: discover it now

WhatsApp is said to be planning to integrate the latest Meta AI model. (WhatsApp)

WhatsApp will test the integration of Meta’s latest AI model, known as Meta Llama 3, in order to improve Meta AI’s capabilities.

This means that the AI-powered features on the platform will improve. For example, creating stickers from text will be more accurate and the Meta AI virtual assistant will provide more accurate responses.

The option to use the new AI model will be available in the WhatsApp beta program for Android, as reported by WaBetaInfo.

Users have a choice of which AI model they want to use. (Wapita Info)

Users interested in accessing Meta’s latest AI model via WhatsApp must access the Android 2.24.14.7 beta. Once installed, go to Settings and select Use Meta Llama 3.

With this modification, users will get a more powerful Meta AI, capable of generating responses faster.

Meta AI is Meta’s virtual assistant and works on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Meta. Reuters/Dado Rovik/Photo/File

Meta AI is a virtual assistant integrated into Meta social networks such as WhatsApp. People interact with it as if it were any other chat. You can ask all kinds of questions and even create images.

Meta AI also has the ability to integrate into any chat as long as the user types @MetaAI.

An artificial intelligence (AI) model is a computational system designed to simulate human cognitive processes such as learning, perception, and decision-making. These models use algorithms and large data sets to learn patterns and perform specific tasks in an automated manner.

For an AI application to work, it needs an extensive database. (picture information)

In particular, Meta Llama 3 is an AI model developed by Meta, known for its advanced capabilities in natural language processing and contextual understanding. This model excels at complex tasks such as language translation And generate dialogues, thanks to its ability to manage the sequence of actions and decisions.

Meta, the company behind social media networks like Facebook and Instagram, announced in a statement that it will use its users’ data starting June 26, 2024, to train its generative artificial intelligence.

Although the project has been temporarily halted in Europe, it continues in other parts of the world. REUTERS/Dado Rovc/Illustration/File

This action indicates that the content shared on their platforms, Like posts and photos with descriptions.It will be used to train your AI models. Meta has determined that it can process information from individuals who do not have a social media profile on their own but have appeared in other users’ posts.

Training an AI model involves teaching a computer system to perform tasks based on collected data. During this process, large amounts of information are used to allow the model to identify patterns and improve its accuracy and usefulness.

For example, if a parent posts a photo of their newborn on Instagram, Meta can now access that photo and use it to feed its AI model.

Meta will take data from Instagram and Facebook to feed its AI. (Illustrative image)

When Meta announced its approach to AI training, the European Center for Digital Rights (NOYB) raised concerns with the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) due to Meta’s record of using user data.

A few days after the complaint, Meta announced that it would temporarily halt its project in the European Union.

“We are disappointed by the request made by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), our lead regulator, on behalf of European DPAs, to delay training our large language models (LLM) using public content shared by adults on Facebook and Instagram,” said Stefan Fratta, a spokesperson for Meta: “Particularly as we incorporate regulatory comments and have been notified to European data protection authorities since March.”

Although the project has been temporarily halted in Europe, it continues in other parts of the world.