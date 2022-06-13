WhatsApp Azul: WhatsApp Plus 2022: How to download the new version 20.50.0 APK without errors?

orAn option for lovers of instant messaging applications is the call Whatsapp plus; that in 2022 he introduced his update, Version 20.50.0.

Before anything else, we must remember that the version also known as ‘Blue WhatsApp’ is an unofficial alternative version of the popular instant messaging app, This allows the user a greater number of functions and personalization of his profile.

How to download the new version of WhatsApp Plus?

Since it is not an official application, WhatsApp Plus is not available in the store. To get it, you have to download the APK file (Search Google apk whatsapp plus and install it in one of the links that will appear).

Once the APK file is downloaded, follow these steps:

Go to your phone settings

Go to the Security section

Select “Unknown sources”

Click OK

Run the APK file you downloaded

It should be noted that, for best performance, if you have the original version of WhatsApp in use, It is necessary to delete the said application and delete any data registered on the cell phone or smartphone.

What are the new features of WhatsApp Plus?

The latest version of WhatsApp Plus 20.00.0 introduces three major new features: New design of the interface for voice calls, the possibility of promoting public WhatsApp groups, and the appearance of a shortcut to the search engine for messages.

Is it safe to use the blue version of WhatsApp?

WhatsApp plus is not an official application and it must be installed through the APK that we will find in search engines. These types of downloads always have risks; However, there are no user reports due to security flaws.