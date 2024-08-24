WhatsApp and changing its color for conversations on iPhone: Goodbye green?

Users may get a new feature in WhatsApp soon. (WhatsApp)

WhatsApp will work on a new feature It would allow users to customize their conversations to the maximum. By merging bubbles of different colors.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will be under development and will be available to users who use the app on iPhones.

There is a new feature in development that will allow users to further customize their conversations by providing the ability to change the color of conversation bubbles. So far, it is known that the available colors will include black, blue and pink.

Black, blue and pink will be the new colors for WhatsApp chat bubbles. (Wapita Info)

The bubble color selection for each conversation will be unique.Which means that only the user who configured the theme can see the selected layout.

Currently, users can only modify chat backgrounds, but this new option should expand customization possibilities, and improve the user experience.

To change the background of a single WhatsApp chat, the user must follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile phone and go to the chat of your choice. Select the three dots in the upper right. Go to “Background”. Select “Change”. Select the image and adjust its brightness.

The chat background in WhatsApp is changed directly in the app. (WhatsApp)

If the user wants to change the background of his chats in all chats, this is the procedure:

Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile phone and go to “Settings”. Go to Chats, then Wallpaper. Select “Change”. Select the image that catches your attention the most. Adjust brightness.

Users interested in personalizing a particular chat as much as possible can change the notification tone and add that contact to favorites.

WhatsApp allows users to customize notifications for their contacts. (WhatsApp)

To customize the ringtone, vibration, and sometimes the light emitted by your cell phone when a contact sends you a new message, here are the steps to follow:

Open a chat with a specific person and select their name. Select “Notifications”. Choose the notification tone, vibration level and light color (if your phone has this function).

Changes are saved automatically.

In the profile of the selected contact, you have to scroll to the end and tap on “Add to Favorites”. This feature makes it easier to make calls or video calls as the selected contacts will appear first in the list when you open the “Calls” tab.

Any user, whether using iOS or Android, can be part of the WhatsApp beta program. (Image caption)

When a WhatsApp feature is under development, it means that the app team is actively working on designing and building it. The feature is not yet available to the general public as it is in the planning, programming and testing phase.

During this period, adjustments are being made to fix bugs and improve the performance of the feature. Although it has not been officially released, it is expected to be available in future updates to the application.

Once the feature completes the development phase, it moves to WhatsApp Beta. At this stage, the feature is being tested with a limited group of users to identify potential issues and receive feedback.

During the beta phase, modifications and fixes are made based on testing and user feedback. This phase is crucial to ensure that the feature is bug-free and working properly before it is officially released. After successful beta testing, the feature will eventually be rolled out in a public update to all users.