May 9, 2023

“What’s the challenge for me? I already beat him”: Bivol replies to Canelo about the rematch

May 9, 2023

This weekend Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez defeated John Ryder upon his return home to Guadalajara, Jalisco in Mexico; In the fight he retained his titles as the undisputed super middleweight champion, this one at Akron Arena.

Immediately after winning it Unanimous decisionAnd The Mexican boxer has expressed his desire for a rematch against Russia’s Dmitry Bivolwho defeated him in combat at 175 pounds In May last year.

“(We are about) the best there is, the best fights as always. We will try to have a rematch with Bevol and if that doesn’t happen, I will try to have another good fight.

Bivol will already have an answer

Despite this, for the Russians Dmitry Bivol He would have indicated that he is not a challenge, and this is in the statements released by reporter Mike Coppinger ESPN.

“Why do I have to do a rematch at 175? What is the challenge or what is the motivation for me if I ever beat him in that weight class? And I don’t think we need to worry about who thinks what. It really comes down to what we want and what each of us wants.” “.it would have been Bivol’s words.

At the same time repeat it “Canelo” Alvarez I’ll have a better chance of hitting him in 168 poundsyour weight, but it requires motivation to accept the reduction.

“And I think he wants to win, and if he can win, he might have a better chance at 168 because he said that’s his weight class. And for me, there has to be some motivation and some challenge.”Added Russian fighter.

Canelo does not rule out a fight against Benavidez

If the fight against the Russians doesn’t pan out, Saúl Álvarez also has David Benavidez on his radar.

We’ll see. The only thing we have in mind is a rematch with Bivol, but if not, look for the other important fights that are there as well… If that fight doesn’t happen, I’m not closed, Benavidez is clearly in.announced ‘cinnamon’.

