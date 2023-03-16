What’s next for Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

ESPNReading: 3 minutes.

The Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico will determine Mexico’s opponent in the World Baseball Classic

Mexico Achieved the achievement of remaining with the first place of Group C in it World Baseball Classic 2023 When imposed on Wednesday 10-3 a.m CanadaSo it doesn’t matter what you do United State Against Colombia later ninth, Benjamin Gil secured his ticket to the Quarterfinals As a leader in the sector they also shared it with Great Britain.

Mexicowith a record of three wins and one loss, advanced to first place in the Group C Thanks to having a tiebreaker criteria in his favor after Sunday night’s win over the host United State Listed 11-5, one day after surprising Colombia in a debut.

Along with his activity in Phoenix, Arizona, Mexico He was aware of what was happening in the fourth group that made up Venezuela, dominican republicAnd Puerto Ricoand Nicaragua and Israel, with the quarter-finalists taking place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. After the results of the first matches, the ninth red wine has the first place, so the challenger of Mexico will be the ninth, led by Yadier Molina, who beat the favorite 5-3. dominican republic.

Mexico and Puerto Rico will meet in the next round of the World Baseball Classic. ESPN

Mexicoas the leader of Group Cwould argue his duel Quarterfinals affiliate World Baseball Classic 2023 Next Saturday, March 18th, at 5:00 PM (Central Mexico Time), but, just in case United State Also access this status, then Benjamin Gill’s ninth game will be rescheduled for Friday, March 17th at 5:00 p.m.

Venezuela Within the lead in the fourth group to qualify for Quarterfinals Unbeaten after their 5-1 victories against dominican republic9-6 vs Puerto Ricoand 4-1 against Nicaragua and finally beat Israel 5-1.

At the same time, Mexico They started with a defeat against Colombia (5-4 in 10 innings), but made amends with an 11-5 win against them. United State2-1 to Great Britain and finally 10-3 to Canada.

Winner of the quarter-finals between Mexico And Puerto Rico Whoever wins the duel between Japan and Italy will be measured next Monday, March 20 at 5:00 PM (Central Mexico Time) at Depot Park in Miami, Florida, the place where the match will take place. Expires on Tuesday March 21