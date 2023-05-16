May 16, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

What you need to know about Florida’s challenge to immigrant parole policy?

Winston Hale May 16, 2023 3 min read

(CNN) — This Thursday night, a federal judge temporarily blocked one of the Biden administration’s key tools for managing the number of immigrants in U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s CBP custody.

The ruling comes before Title 42 expires, and administration officials say it could make their jobs more difficult amid an expected influx of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border. Appeal pending.

Here’s what you need to know.

Policy on Emancipation of Migrants

The plan, unveiled Wednesday, would allow immigrants to be released from CBP custody without court dates or in some cases with conditions.

As the number of immigrants at the border increases, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said its plan will help ease the immense pressure on already overcrowded border facilities. As of Wednesday, the Border Patrol had more than 28,000 immigrants in custody, stretching capacity.

Previously, the Biden administration had released immigrants without court dates, after officials vetted and vetted the immigrant uprising. The plan would have allowed DHS to release immigrants on a “parole” basis on a case-by-case basis and require them to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Florida sued

Florida sued to halt the policy, and U.S. District Judge D. Kent Wetherell agreed to put the project on hold for two weeks.

Wetherell, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said there is a shortage Explanation of management That’s why his policy was released Wednesday, a decision on Title 42 that has been expected for months. He added that the Biden administration simply wasn’t ready.

“Putting aside the fact that even President Biden recently acknowledged that there has been chaos at the border for years, the defendants’ doomsday rhetoric is hollow. Very typical in the last 2 years,” said the judge.

See also  They stole $ 20 million from the US government, left a note for their children and went missing FBI | Richard Ayvasyan | Marietta Terabelian | EC stories | The world

Wetherell added: “Furthermore, the Court sees no difference between what CBP would do under the challenged policy and what it insists it would do if the policy is barred, because in both cases, the aliens are released into the country on appearance. Without engaging in removal proceedings, with little or no investigation and Accelerated without monitoring.

How did the Biden administration react?

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorgas spoke to “CNN This Morning” and said the ruling was “extremely damaging” and that the administration was considering its options.

“The practice that the court has stopped us from using (is) a practice that previous administrations have used to reduce overcrowding,” Mayorkas said. “What we do is screen and investigate people, and if we don’t detain them, we release them so they can go to immigration enforcement, make any requests for relief, and if they’re unsuccessful, they can be removed.” .

Blas Nuñez Neto, Assistant Secretary for Border Policy and Immigration, said the ruling would cause unsafe overcrowding at CBP facilities and undermine our ability to effectively process and remove immigrants, risking dangerous conditions for Border Patrol agents and non-citizens. In our custody.”

What’s next?

Wetherell’s ruling would block the policy for two weeks. A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for May 19.

The judge on Monday rejected the Justice Department’s request to stay the court order. The administration’s presentation over the weekend highlighted two separate rulings in the case, both related to the release of immigrants.

If the request is not granted, the Justice Department said it intends to seek emergency relief from the 11th Circuit.

See also  Do vaccinators trying to enter the United States need a Covit-19 test?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

They flew from Miami to Havana for Mother’s Day and their luggage still hadn’t arrived

May 16, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

Financial aid for government and private school students is just around the corner

May 15, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

“They can’t get parole indefinitely.”

May 15, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

This will be the iPhone of 2024: proof that Apple is going back in time

May 16, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Resumption of postal and postal parcel shipments from the Dominican Republic to Cuba

May 16, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

What you need to know about Florida’s challenge to immigrant parole policy?

May 16, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

LinkedIn launches new tools to spot fake profiles

May 16, 2023 Zera Pearson