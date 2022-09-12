September 12, 2022

What will the iPhone 14 Pro's dynamic island look like on the iPad?

Roger Rehbein September 12, 2022

The new iPads could have the best of the iPhone 14 Pro!

The dynamic island It was one of the most praised changes in iPhone 14 Pro. That is, although it was known Apple’s decision to replace the notchFew would have imagined that this elegant and very practical component was introduced a few days ago.

But enthusiasm was not the only thing, and there are already those who have gone further What would this island look like on iPad. This time it was Designer Parker Ortolani, who took on the task of embodying the proposal With an amazing result.

The concept replaces the largest island with several small islands

Dynamic Island Concept on iPad

The first thing he took into account was the measurements of the iPad. Thus, instead of suggesting a larger island, the designer imagined several smaller islands on the iPad called the “Island Menus.” It explains that you can “hover over Dynamic Island areas to access powerful features from your favorite iPad apps.”

Dynamic Island Concept on iPad / Parker Ortolani

This change could improve multitasking, as it could allow “apps to live at the top of the screen” while offering shortcut menus for quick access. Apple recently brought Universal Control to the iPad and Mac and is now working on Stage Manager, and the new Dynamic Island chapter might be perfect for new iPad Pro models.

Dynamic island can improve multitasking.

Since the components and functions of the iPhone and iPad naturally have a lot in common, it makes sense that Dynamic Island will also come to devices booked by Apple. upcoming eventSo far, analysts expect it to take place in October and will focus on iPads and Macs. Which makes more sense, as Apple has to officially release macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.

