What should intensive care be like after a pandemic – medical news

Intensive therapists will analyze the admission of patients with increased fragility to intensive care units, new nutritional therapies, or the increased use of artificial intelligence in intensive medicine services.

Starting next Sunday, June 12, the Spanish Society of Intensive Care Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICYUC) is holding its 77th National Congress in Seville, the first in-person conference since the outbreak of COVID-19, which has had an impact on intensive care units. well known. Specifically because of Opening a new stage in the care and treatment of critically ill patientsSpanish condensers want to take advantage of this occasion Laying the foundations for what intensive care should look like in a post-pandemic scenario. “Leadership in a New Era,” in addition to being the motto of Congress, defines the course of action for a major.

The “new normal” is to continue to progress in being better every day, and we achieve this through implementation Strong and effective training programs based on professional competencies In which we have already turned. Likewise, a project with a clear hospital career is being promoted to establish monitoring and rapid response systems to support hospitalization wards and emergency services, as well as the creation of intermediate care units that allow the adaptation of care based on patient risks, led by Dr. Alvaro Castellanos, President of SEMICYUC, explains.

The impact of the pandemic will be one of the focus of the National Congress. Intensives will analyze it at different round tables, each focusing on a specific area. Thus, it is planned to delve into the new habits of analyzing and treating delirium, or how the management of patients has changed and the relationships to be established with family members. There will also be space to analyze the transplant coordination system during and after a pandemic, triage, or post-ICU syndrome.