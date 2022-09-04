What is the CarFit Program for Older Drivers in Florida

Developed by the National Institute on Aging (NIA) in conjunction with the American Automobile Association (AAA), the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), and the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA), The Florida CarFit program is for seniors who still drive. Basically, what this program seeks is to verify the suitability of vehicles used by the elderly, in order to determine if they meet the ideal characteristics for their needs.

According to FLHSMV, this program was developed to Preventing risks arising from some failures of vision, flexibility or strength among other abilities that decrease in people over the years.

How to enroll in the CarFit program in Florida?

To become part of the CarFit Program, Interested people only need to search for one of the events organized by the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA). The The official website of this agency It provides all the necessary information and also allows people to make an appointment online, something that can also be done through official phone lines.

The day of the event, with the exact date, The driver has the right to a comprehensive examination carried out by a team of professionals In order to determine the suitability of the vehicle you are driving. The estimated inspection time is 30 minutes and does not include direct changes to the car, only suggestions to the driver to adjust everything that can provide a safer and more comfortable driving experience.

The check is done with the driver at the wheelAfter you sign up for the program. Among the aspects subject to improvement during the operation:

1. Comfortable driver’s seat.

2. The distance between the steering wheel and the driver’s body.

3. Line of sight in front of the steering wheel.

4. The position of the headrests.

5. The distance between the foot, the accelerator pedal and the brake pedal.

6. Seat belt adjustment.

In addition to suggesting modifications to the vehicle to make it more comfortable and safer, toExperts provide the driver with resources and informational materials that complete the process.

What are the upcoming dates and locations for upcoming CarFit events in Florida?

According to the AOTA calendarThe upcoming CarFit event dates available for interested older drivers are as follows:

1. 09/13/2022: 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM

Orlando Florida

contact person: Carissa Jones

contact number: 407-521-4673

2. 10/20/2022: 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Miami, Florida

contact person: Joyce Brown

contact number: 305303 3863

4. 10/24/2022: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Crawfordville, Florida

contact person: Megan Kiss

telephonic call: (850) 644-8145

5. 10/27/2022: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sebring, Florida.

contact person: chris juventus

contact number: 863-784-7189

6. 11/13/2022: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Bradenton, Florida.

