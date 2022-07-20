What is the additional cost of NETFLIX CHARGE for users who share their password?

Through the broadcast platform statement NetflixIt stated that users from five countries in Latin America will be punished if Share also loan The The password To access your catalog using a file Pay additional. The fact that alerted all the people who consume in the aforementioned video application.

Apparently Netflix Action has been taken on the matter in the subject loans subordinate accounts According to the platform, the affected countries will be Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, so users who provide passwords From the aforementioned platform will be punished a Pay additional From about 219 Mexican pesos.

According to the director of innovation and production Netflixnoted that widespread account sharing among households undermines their long-term ability to invest and improve their services.

What happens if you share your Netflix password in Mexico?

Despite the fact that these measures have been taken in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, they are still not valid in the case of Mexico, so citizens of the Aztec territory should not worry at the moment.

However, all people living in the mentioned countries will have to include a verification code that will be sent to them by Netflix After depositing the additional fee for account sharing.

How do I share my Netflix account?

Despite the fact that these five Latin American countries will be affected by the new rules Netflixthere are many who though Extra charge We want to continue to share your account. That is why after depositing the penalty, you must create an additional profile, where only personal profiles can use it.

In this case, you must select the section to add an additional member from an application Netflixselect a profile to transfer, so it will be removed from the account once accepted.

Finally, the additional member will have the option to choose a new profile and reject the existing one; If so, it will remain in your main account and you will be able to view a catalog Netflix without any problem.

Although it is a decision for the platform Netflix Even better, many international users are angry, some swear by the broadcast fee due to its high cost.