What is the additional cost of NETFLIX CHARGE for users who share their password?

Zera Pearson July 21, 2022 2 min read

Through the broadcast platform statement NetflixIt stated that users from five countries in Latin America will be punished if Share also loan The The password To access your catalog using a file Pay additional. The fact that alerted all the people who consume in the aforementioned video application.

Apparently Netflix Action has been taken on the matter in the subject loans subordinate accounts According to the platform, the affected countries will be Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, so users who provide passwords From the aforementioned platform will be punished a Pay additional From about 219 Mexican pesos.

