What is Palm 2? Google’s new AI language

Google Palm 2 It is a new artificial intelligence system presented by Google at its developer conference I/O 2023 conference. This is a major update to the stronger language model, which is already included in 25 Google products, such as ChatbotGmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and YouTube.

The Palm 2 is capable of performing tasks such as math, programming, reasoning, multilingual translation, and natural language generation.

Google claims the Palm 2 is a modern model that reduces risks to users and detects toxic, abusive, or sexually explicit language.

“PaLM 2 models are stronger in terms of logic and reasoning, thanks to extensive training in logic and reasoning,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said onstage at the company’s I/O conference. “He’s also trained in multilingual scripts covering more than 100 languages.”

The system is available in four sizes, named Gecko, Otter, Bison, and Unicorn, from smallest to largest, and has been tuned according to domain-specific data to perform specific tasks for enterprise customers.

Google says that the lightest version of PaLM 2, Gecko, is small enough to run on mobile phones, and it processes 20 characters per second, which is roughly equivalent to 16 or 17 words. Google did not say which devices were used to test this model, but contented itself with working “on the latest phones”.

Google, in its description of PaLM 2, only notes that the system’s training suite consists of “a variety of sources: web documents, books, code, math, and conversation data,” without providing further details.

