What is known about the solar storm that will affect Earth

a solar storm It could affect Earth in the next few days, causing disruption to mobile and satellite services. This was predicted by Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather expert responsible for monitoring these phenomena at NASA.
According to his information, this phenomenon will appear “as a thread in the form of a snake coming from the sun” and will be a “direct hit.”
Direct hit! Snake strings resembling a large snake #solar storm While in the ground strike area. NASA predicts an early collision July 19. strong #dawn It appears possible with this, deep in the mid-latitudes. Hobby #radio & #GPS Users expect signal disturbances on the night side of the planet. pic.twitter.com/7FHgS63xiU
– Dr. TamithaSkov (@TamithaSkov)
16 July 2022
The specialist’s predictions indicate that the geomagnetic storm could be so severe that “some users may experience interruptions in radio and GPS signals on the night side of the Earth.” NASA has not yet confirmed this information on its official channels.
And the official National Geographic page guarantees that the discovery of this storm began on July 11, 2022 and “It is estimated that this geomagnetic storm will reach our planet in just 8 minutes.”
