July 22, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

What is known about the solar storm that will affect Earth

What is known about the solar storm that will affect Earth

Roger Rehbein July 22, 2022 2 min read

a solar storm It could affect Earth in the next few days, causing disruption to mobile and satellite services. This was predicted by Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather expert responsible for monitoring these phenomena at NASA.

According to his information, this phenomenon will appear “as a thread in the form of a snake coming from the sun” and will be a “direct hit.”



The specialist’s predictions indicate that the geomagnetic storm could be so severe that “some users may experience interruptions in radio and GPS signals on the night side of the Earth.” NASA has not yet confirmed this information on its official channels.

And the official National Geographic page guarantees that the discovery of this storm began on July 11, 2022 and “It is estimated that this geomagnetic storm will reach our planet in just 8 minutes.”

knowledgeable general

Better decide.
This is the reason for reporting

country service.

Citizen support WHO


They believe in democracy

We will make a country.

We have been in the field of journalism for 107 years. Now, as in other periods of El Salvador’s history, the press is essential to strengthening public opinion.

Become a member and enjoy exclusive benefits

Become a member now

Tags:

  • Earth
  • solar storm
  • natural phenomenon
  • astronomy
  • Solar System
  • Sun
  • GDA

See also  WhatsApp has launched its own tool for creating stickers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The James Webb Telescope looks through the dust for an unprecedented picture of a black hole

July 22, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Are we alone in the universe? Scarlin Hernandez answers

July 21, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

He warns that a solar storm will hit the Earth. This is what you should know

July 21, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

What is known about the solar storm that will affect Earth

July 22, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Luis Raymond Salazar is the new president of SEK International University

July 22, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Official! Atletico Mineiro throws Antonio Mohamed

July 22, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Puma Rodriguez spoke about the health of Julio Iglesias

July 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon