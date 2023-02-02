What happened to Clara Chia Marti and why was she urgently admitted to the Barcelona Hospital? | Gerard Pique | Shakira | Offers

Clara Shea Marty He’s not having a good time. his new girlfriend Gerrard Pique She was urgently admitted last Monday, January 30, to a hospital in Barcelona, ​​which raised the alarm in all the media. Fortunately for her, the former soccer player was by her side, and accompanied her in her improvement.

The Spaniard had to go to the hospital urgently, which worried her family and friends, and it is also evident that Gerard Pique, who today is her main life support, as mentioned earlier.

Since it became known that Clara Xia had this difficult moment in her health, different information has emerged, so now we will tell you everything that is known about her current condition, which seems to be improving with the passing of the hours.

What happened to Clara Chua Marto?

the middle El Periódico, by Mamarazzis departmentyou mentioned it Clara Xia is going through one of the most difficult moments of her young age because she had to be urgently admitted to the Quironsalud Hospital in Barcelona. Last Monday, January 30th.

Similarly, it was noted that The admission to the health center is due to an anxiety crisis which happened from one moment to the next, although it is also important to note that in recent weeks his emotional stability has been gradually cracking Because of the insults and criticism he received on social media.

Not only did those attacks happen through social platforms but they also happened directly, as they are now recognized by the streets and people tend to say some offensive things to them. Moreover, there are those who sing some phrases The song that Shakira recently released with producer Bizarab.

This particular musical theme will be one of the causes of the publicity anxiety crisis, because since the song appeared, the attacks against it have increased and this point can no longer deal with it at home, causing a tense crisis.

What is your current situation?

After being informed that Clara Shea Marty has been taken to a medical center, he is again not informed of anything regarding her condition. In other words, it was not known whether her health condition had improved or deteriorated, which aroused the curiosity of many people in the world who are aware of everything that happens to her, Pique and Shakira.

however, On the morning of January 31, the good news seemed to have reached the young woman.. Which was captured by Europa Press inside Gerard Piqué’s car in the most grinning way possible, so everything indicates that this emotional episode has been left a little aside and now he feels a little better.

The media reporter who captured the couple in their car was encouraged to persistently ask some questions, but none of them responded, as he preferred not to comment further on the matter. In a way, this decision could be understood, considering that this whole situation had caused Clara Xia to hold back.

What became very clear in the images in the video is that Gerard Pique acted correctly, accompanying his beloved at all times, especially in the most difficult moments, showing all the affection that he feels for her and that will not abandon you. Your hand when you need it most.

Clara Xia Marty and Gerard Pique were arrested on January 31 after the young woman had an anxiety attack the day before (Image: Europa Press)

Watch the video for more information

Piqué publishes a photo with Clara Chía and social networks explode