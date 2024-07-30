What does it look like and what is special about it?

The first five Mercedes-Benz GenH2 trucks powered by liquid hydrogen have begun rolling out to customers including Amazon, Air Products and Holcim.

Mercedes Benz It is an automotive company that promotes sustainable mobility across its entire product range, including trucks. The company’s goal is to offer only new CO2-neutral vehicles in its main global markets (EU, USA and Japan) by 2039.

On its way to decarbonizing transportation, Daimler Trucks Group Enters the next phase of development of its fuel cell trucks. After a rigorous testing phase on the test track and on public roads, the trucks have begun Mercedes-Benz GenH2 It has reached advanced development stage for implementation in the first customer fleets.

The first tests involving the companies will be conducted with five fuel cell truck prototypes (one each). The same ones are Air Products, Amazon, Holcim, Ineos, Weidmann & Wiens, They will be the ones who test and provide valuable information about the real operation of the trucks and then produce them in series.

During these first tests with customers, Vehicles will remain under the direct supervision and responsibility of the manufacturer.The trucks will be refueled at dedicated liquid hydrogen (sLH2) filling stations in Fürth am Rhein (Rhineland-Palatinate) and in the future also in the Duisburg area (North Rhine-Westphalia).

Customers will use the five semi-trailers in various long-haul applications during the trial period. Amazon will use the GenH2 truck in its logistics operations in Germany, Air Products To transport gasesWeidman and Wins L. sea ​​containersHolcim L Construction Materials Logistics And Vervaeke, INEOS’ logistics company, for PVC and vinyl transfer.

What the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Looks Like: Performance and Autonomy

Mercedes-Benz development engineers have built on the traditional Mercedes-Benz Actros long-haul truck characteristics in terms of payload, range and performance for the GenH2. The units used in these first customer tests offer a The payload is about 25 tons and the total gross weight is 40 tons.

In the body, unlike the 100% electric eActros, enough space has been provided. Two special tanks of liquid hydrogen Powerful fuel cell system Cell centralitya joint project between Daimler Truck and Volvo Group, which allows for high payload and double the vehicle’s autonomy. Actros 600.

The Mercedes-Benz GenH2 fuel cell system provides 300 kW (2 x 150 kW)At 70 kWh, the battery storage capacity is relatively low. It is not intended to save energy. But it is activated to provide situational support energy to the fuel cell, for example during acceleration or when driving uphill with a full load.

Meanwhile, the battery is relatively light. Allows for larger payload, They are recharged by braking energy and excess energy from the fuel cell. Additionally, as Mercedes-Benz noted, pre-series versions have two electric motors: some are a pack of 230 kW (312 hp) and 3,150 Nm of maximum torque; The rest is last 330 kW (448 hp) and 4,140 Nm.

On the other hand, the two stainless steel liquid hydrogen tanks in GenH2 have a particularly high storage capacity. 88 kg (44 kg each), Making it ideal for covering long distances. The stainless steel tank system consists of Two tubes, one inside the other, vacuum insulated and connected to each other.

In this overall state, the carrier has a much higher energy density. As a result, more hydrogen can be transported, which greatly increases the range and allows the vehicle to perform on par with a conventional diesel truck. According to the brand and my tests, the GenH2 was able to travel Up to 1047 km with a full load.