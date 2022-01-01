‘We’re far from disappearing into the metaverse’: Elon Musk criticizes Meta concept and claims his Neuralink project would be better

“You can certainly put a TV on your nose,” said the head of SpaceX and Tesla. “I’m not sure that makes you the interviewer.”

Elon Musk doesn’t believe the Meta metaverse project will revolutionize the world and has arisen as an alternative to his company Neuralink, which is dedicated to developing implantable neural interfaces.

said in an interview with the Babylon Bee website.

“It’s embarrassing to get this [óculos VR] The Tesla and SpaceX CEO hung his head the entire time, adding that he had never seen anyone “with a damn screen on their face all day and never wanting to leave.”

“I guess we’re far from disappearing into metaverses“, pointed out.

Regarding possible alternatives, Musk said, “In the long run, Sophisticated Neuralink can put you in full and complete virtual reality“.

Implantation of chips in the brain

The aim of this project is Spread Wireless computer chips in the brain to help treat neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and spinal cord injury and to integrate humanity with artificial intelligence.

Neuralink has spent the past four years building the first high-channel brain-machine interface for therapeutic use in patients. Its first product, the N1 Link, is a 1024-channel device that, once implanted, is completely invisible and transmits data over a wireless connection.

